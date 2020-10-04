Voter registration deadline is tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November election, which includes the Wichita Falls ISD school bond.
Candidates on the ballot includes national, state, and local races.
The League of Women Voters has been making up for lost time of fewer events due to the pandemic.
“We turned in 45 registrations but there were so many who came down to the library to check if ‘I’m registered,'" said Kaye Holland, President of the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls.
Dr. David Barbosa is a member of the League of Women Voters and encourages people to register and vote.
“None of those demographics have people they see in office. And as a result, they don’t feel like they are represented,” said Barbosa on a change he’s seeing in voter turnout as more people of color are elected into local and state offices.
According to Holland, the League of Women Voters' voting guide is expected to be printed in two weeks.
In Texas, you can bring paper to the voting polls, like the voting guide.
To find who’s on the ballot, voters can go to this page.
