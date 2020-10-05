Altus PD investigating marijuana dispensary burglaries

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department is investigating two burglaries at medical marijuana dispensaries that occurred early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at Best Buds Dispensary around 4 a.m. after an alarm reportedly triggered.
Police report the suspect or suspects broke a glass door to enter the building before stealing several thousands of dollars of vaping products.
Around 4:30 a.m. the same morning, officers responded to an alarm at Star Buds Dispensary.
Officers report the glass door was broken and that vaping products were taken from this building as well.
The investigation is ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477.
Information can be given anonymously and you could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.
