Blitz on 6 Game of the Week: Olney vs Seymour

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our Blitz on 6 Game of the Week for week 7 is the Olney Cubs taking on the Seymour Panthers this Friday.
Olney’s Gatlin Guy and Seymour’s Keegan Gilbreath are averaging almost the exact same amount of rushing yards per game at about 135.
Olney’s James Coleman had an impressive performance last Friday, with 173 total yards and 4 touchdowns in the Cubs' win against Detroit.
Seymour’s Layne Plumley showing up to play also, with 173 total yards and 4 touchdowns.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.