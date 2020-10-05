A calm weather pattern will be starting this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to see a little bit of a lull in the weather pattern here in Texoma. The weather pattern is favorable for ridging in the area or simply a high pressure system. Whenever that happens we’ll see mostly sunny skies across Texoma and warmer weather. Now for today we will see cooler temps than the rest of the week. We will only have a high in the low 80s for today but on Tuesday will warm up to the mid 80s. After that we will start warming up into the upper 80s and even the low to mid-90s for a few places in Texoma. This weather pattern looks to last about 6 to 7 days before possibly a cold front comes in early in the work week next week.