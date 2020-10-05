Holiday Auto Group donates 2019 Cadillac at Graham dealership

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This morning the Miller family received their new 2019 Cadillac at the Holiday Auto Group dealership in Graham.
The Miller family was nominated by a stranger with their story for the “You Deserve a Holliday” car giveaway.
Kalub and Brittany Miller had two twin boys, Caden and Conner. About a month ago, both one-year-olds found their way into a pool. Conner drowned, in the process, and Caden was taken to the hospital.
When Caden got out of the hospital, the Miller’s car was stolen and they got behind on their bills.
A stranger heard their story and nominated them.
Holiday Auto Group received over 500 nominations for the contest. Two 2019 Cadillacs were given away at the Graham and Whitesboro dealerships.
“Although this won’t heal the loss of Conner, it’s just something to lift their spirits and get them going, and make their year a little bit better towards their healing process,” said Dixie Baker, owner of Sovic Creative and Holiday Auto Group spokesperson.
The Miller’s thought this was a scam.
“We just didn’t know what to think. We didn’t even know this was a thing that people can be nominated for a car giveaway. I’ve never heard of it. And seeing it become reality,” said Kaleb Miller.
Holiday Auto Group owner Matt Johnson and his family have given more than $200,000 in support of community organizations.
