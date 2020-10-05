Hometown Pride Tour: Nokona Ballgloves

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Our Hometown Pride Tour returns as we head to Nocona this week.
Monday’s stop takes us to the leather wonderland of America’s pastime as we take a behind the scenes look at Nokona Ballgloves.
“Nocona itself just has a wonderful hometown feel to it and then starting to work here, it was just an extension of that," said Connie Broussarrd, Nokona Ballgloves product design.
Amongst the loud machinery and nimble fingers at work, there is a large sense of pride within the walls of Nokona Ballgloves.
“If you’re going to play with Nokona, it’s gotta be about the equipment," said Rob Storey, Nokona Ballgloves vice president. “We don’t want you to do it just for the big bucks. That’s not what we’re all about obviously. We’re about having the very best piece of equipment you can get and on top of that, it’s made here in the United States.”
Since 1926, the company has never strayed from its pledge to keep jobs not only in the States but also within the Nocona community.
“People appreciate the fact that we have been able to provide jobs locally and keep things going and help the local economy and just be a part of the community," said Storey.
With foreign competition in the sixties, a factory fire in 2006 and now a global pandemic, the company stopped glove production and began making masks.
While Nokona has had its fair share of challenges, they’ve always managed to cross home plate.
“It seems like every time something happens to us that kind of puts things down. We’re able to come back with something bigger and better," said Storey.
“Each person that you see working here puts their heart and soul into every glove. We take pride in what we do," said Broussarrd.
