How to safely donate for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and give tips on how to safely donate.
Residents raise millions of dollars for breast cancer research each year and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure everyone is cautious when they give.
The BBB has a list of tips to make sure your money is being used as advertised when you donate:
- Shop smart. Specific items, usually shown with pink ribbons or packaging, will be sold with a portion of that money being used as a donation. When buying these items, check if the company is open about which charity it benefits and how much of the money is used for the donation.
- Check the charity. If you don’t know about a charity, look into it first. Pay close attention to each charity’s name, as some questionable charities use names similar to well established charities. Click here to view a charity report based on the BBB standards for accountability.
- Participate carefully. Some charities host fundraising events as well as the marketing promotions. For those interested in fundraising events, always do some research before signing up. Some include a participation fee or require participants to sign up a number of sponsors.
Always research charities or fundraising groups before registering to participate in their fundraisers or donating.
For more tips on how to make donations safely, click here.
