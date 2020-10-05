The McCown Team hosting 3rd Annual Holiday Food Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The McCown Team - Domain Real Estate is hosting their 3rd Annual Holiday Food Drive to help provide meals for families during the upcoming Holiday season.
The food drive started on Monday and lasts until Nov. 16.
The McCown Team will be collecting the following items:
- Green beans
- Canned corn
- Sweet potatoes
- Canned fruit
- Stove top dressing
- Instant potatoes
- Canned pie Filing
- Packaged cookies
Donations can be dropped off at Domain Real Estate at 2601 Harrison Suite 200, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
