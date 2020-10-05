Mystery Art Fest now open to the public

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mystery Art Fest is an annual exhibit put on by the Arts Council of Wichita Falls where they anonymously auction works of local and regional artists.
All of the artwork showcased is donated and the artists’ names remain hidden until the night of the auction.
The pieces will be exhibited to the public until the night of Oct. 23. when the silent and live auctions will be held and the artists for each piece will be revealed.
Along with the auctions, the exhibit has some notable dates:
- Oct. 8 – The Artists' Reception
- Oct. 15 – Open late, until 8 p.m.
- Oct. 22 – Open late, until 8 p.m.
- Oct. 23 – Mystery Art Fest and Live Auction Night
The Artists' Reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Kemp.
This year, the Reception will have an outdoor festival feeling to it, complete with popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs and roasted corn.
It is free and open to the public. Organizers ask that attendees socially distance and wear a mask.
For more information on the Mystery Art Fest or Arts Council WF, click here.
