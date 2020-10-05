October encourages residents to help furry friends find forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -October is adopt a shelter dog month and animal rescues like Wichita Fall’s Emily’s Legacy sees increase in furry friends finding forever homes.
“We’ve been very pleased with getting an average of about thirty adoptions every month between our cats and our dogs and whenever we have one that’s adopted a foster opens up to pull another animal.” said Kimber Hopkins Founder of Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
Emily’s Legacy helps that may have special medical needs and they run off donations and sponsors to help pay for veterinarian services.
So that future owners will only have to cover adoptions fees, instead of costly vet bills in exchange for a happy, healthy pet.
To find out more information about Emily’s Legacy Rescue and pets up for adoption visit their website.
