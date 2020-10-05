October recognizes survivors of breast cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, which recognizes survivors of a disease that not only effects millions of women but also men every year.
“I stood there for a minute literally knocked the air out of me I couldn’t catch my breath.” said Karel Davis who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 47- years -old.
Davis says cancer runs in her family and was diagnosed just three weeks after learning her sister also had breast cancer.
Like most survivors Davis underwent chemotherapy and radiation, until ultimately deciding to have a double mastectomy.
Now fifteen years later Davis is in remission and strives tp help other women by telling her story.
According to The American Cancer Society there has been a 40 % decrease in death rates in breast cancer in the last 30 years.
However The ACS still recommends both men and women get regular screenings, eat healthy and get enough exercise to help lower the risk of developing cancer.
To find out more information about breast cancer and The American Cancer Society visit their website.
