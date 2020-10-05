One person injured in vehicle rollover Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A pickup truck rolled over near the intersection of Falcon Road and Veterans Drive injuring one person early Monday morning.
According to the Altus Police Department, the pickup was heading southbound on Veterans Drive when the driver reportedly had a medical condition that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
The truck reportedly traveled around 1,000 feet through an open field, crossing the eastbound lanes of Falcon Road between two traffic control devices.
It continued to travel southbound, hitting fencing and brick pylons at the Altus City Cemetery.
Officers report the truck rolled once before stopping on the passenger side.
The driver was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital for internal injuries.
