Quanah ISD temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns
The announcement came on Monday. (Source: Pixabay Photo)
By KAUZ Team | October 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:43 PM

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - Quanah ISD officials announced Monday the school district has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases and exposure on campus.

The school district will be closed through Saturday, Oct. 10.

All extra-curricular activities and other school activities have been cancelled through Saturday, Oct. 13. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before starting school back up.

No virtual instruction will take place this week.

