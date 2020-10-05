Quanah ISD temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - Quanah ISD officials announced Monday the school district has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases and exposure on campus.
The school district will be closed through Saturday, Oct. 10.
All extra-curricular activities and other school activities have been cancelled through Saturday, Oct. 13. School officials will re-evaluate the situation before starting school back up.
No virtual instruction will take place this week.
