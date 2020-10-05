Reward raised for information on “Forever” horse statue theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of the “Forever” horse memorial has been raised once again.
It now sits at $8,500 after the Wichita Falls Police Officer Association committed $2,500 to it on Monday.
If you have any information about this crime, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
A group of politicians from Wichita Falls are working together to help find the stolen “Forever” horse statue.
Former District 30 State Senator Pat Fallon, District 69 State House Representative, District 68 State House Representative Drew Springer and Mayor Stephen Santellana are coming together to donate $5,000 to the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of the “Forever” horse memorial that was taken from in front of McNiel Middle School.
They will also donate another $5,000 for a replacement memorial horse.
