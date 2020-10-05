STATE UPDATE: New reported cases stay under 1,000

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The state of Oklahoma has reported under 1,000 new cases for the past two days after adding over 1,000 per day last week.
On Monday, the state reported 665 new cases and three new deaths related to COVID-19. Recoveries continue to increase as well, climbing 549 on Monday.
Comanche County shows the most active cases in Southwest Oklahoma with 240. Grady County is a close second with 238.
In the past 14 days, Comanche County has added 189 cases but no new deaths. The number ranks the county 11th in the state for new cases during the 14 day period, according to the state.
Oklahoma County has the most new cases in that time period with 1.665.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
