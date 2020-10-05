WF police investigating Bahama Bucks burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bahama Bucks was broken into and burglarized early Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Officers report receiving a call about the building’s alarm around 5:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers report seeing that the south side building door was open and the sliding glass window near it was pushed out of its track and was set on the floor inside of the business.
Once the owner arrived on scene, it was discovered that two safes were missing from the building.
According to surveillance footage, the suspect is a male wearing a grey baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants and a backpack.
Officers report the footage shows the suspect pushing the window pane off of it’s track before placing it inside and walking away.
The surveillance then reportedly shows the suspect coming back a minute later, crawling into the building through the window without his backpack. He then walked to where the safes were and ran from the business through one of the doors.
He came back once again a few minutes later, picked up both safes and walked out of the south door.
Officers report they found the safes after checking the area nearby.
If you have any information, you can give Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
More information can be found on their website.
