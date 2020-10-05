WF police investigating Old Jacksboro Hwy ATM burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating after the Union Square ATM at City Jewelry & Loan was burglarized early Saturday morning.
Officers report they arrived on scene just before 4 a.m. when they got a call about the alarm going off.
Suspects pried open the door to the ATM before using a chain to rip it off of the machine, according to information gathered by WFPD along with the Union Square representatives and an ATM service technician on scene.
Police say the ATM door was found in the middle of Jacksboro Highway.
The amount of money taken was not released, but officers report five cash boxes were taken from the machine.
