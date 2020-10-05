WFHS football navigates through quarantine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With 19 active cases at Wichita Falls High School, the football team will be in quarantine until October 13 before they possibly faceoff with Amarillo Caprock that following Friday.
The best public health practice that we could do would be to quarantine the entire team and to hopefully stop any other students from becoming ill," said Wichita County Director of Health, Lou Kreidler
The team had played just one game against Iowa Park on September 25 before ultimately hearing the news that they would need to halt team activities and quarantine.
“Depending on where you’re at in the season will determine how the coaches are able to work online, whether it’s reviewing film or simply visiting with the players through remote learning, every case is gonna be different,” said Wichita Falls ISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley. “This is something that is not unique to Wichita Falls, this is happening all over the country.”
Kreidler says that even if players in quarantine test negative, they will not be able to practice or return to school.
“Well, we’ve had individuals that develop symptoms as late as thirteen or fourteen days,” Kreidler said. “All a negative test on day three is going to tell you is that you are negative on day three.”
Even with extensive film study and virtual meetings, there are questions on what the Coyotes will look like when they return to the gridiron.
“Obviously, conditioning is a big part of any sport, so taking some time and not necessarily being able to stay in shape for the sport that you play could be a concern,” said Hafley.
