WFISD District Advisory Committee members receive tokens of appreciation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD teachers who have served on the District Advisory Committee (DAC) for the past two years were given tokens of appreciation last Friday.
Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths, Director of Federal Programs Jackie Wheat and Assistant Director of Federal Program Ana Griffiths handed out the tokens to teachers for the service they’ve provided to the DAC.
The following staff members were recognized:
- Debbie Dipprey (District Rep)
- Debby Ford (WFHS Rep)
- Ferran Kaspar (Barwise Rep)
- Connie Ginnings (Franklin Rep)
- Rosendo Ramos (Zundy Rep)
- Autumn Weber (CEC Rep)
The DAC has helped with approving district calendars, revising the Advanced Academic programs, reviewing and changing the district’s GPA system and the development of the Strategic Compensation Program.
