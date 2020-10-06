BBB warns of fake A+ business ratings online

The BBB has had an issue with scammers creating realistic-looking BBB profiles for non-accredited businesses. (Source: FOX 8 photo)
October 6, 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that some businesses are buying fake ratings to cover up the BBB’s F ratings.

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery and in this case, it's scammers who are imitating BBB to give...

The BBB has had an issue with scammers creating realistic-looking BBB profiles for non-accredited businesses.

When checking on a business with the BBB, always make sure you are at the correct website by checking the URL, often this will be the only difference between the sites.

To learn more about this scam and how to tell if a business is trustworthy or not, click here.

