Cruisin’ the Brazos car show this Saturday

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The annual Cruisin' the Brazos car show will be hosted in downtown Seymour this Saturday.
Streets will be blocked off to traffic where it’s staged around the Baylor County Courthouse.
The full schedule of events hasn’t been listed yet but there will be a burn-out contest as well as a night cruise.
Streets will be filled with vendors offering arts and crafts, novelties, food of all kinds, games, displays and more.
A cook-off will also take place with chili and barbecue.
For more information, visit the City of Seymour’s website.
