Ebonee Coleman lived in Houston all her life until finally leaving home to attend the Stephen F. Austin University. There she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications-Radio/TV.
After interning at one of the local news stations in Houston, Fox 26 News, Ebonee joined News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls as a multi-media journalist in the Spring of 2020.
Ebonee loves to shop, decorate and spend time with her family, friends, and dogs. However, what brings her the most joy is being a part of the Texoma community and bringing you news that is Live, Local, Now!