Ebonee Coleman

By KAUZ Team | October 6, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 3:10 PM
Ebonee Coleman
Ebonee Coleman (Source: KAUZ)

Ebonee Coleman lived in Houston all her life until finally leaving home to attend the Stephen F. Austin University. There she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications-Radio/TV.

After interning at one of the local news stations in Houston, Fox 26 News, Ebonee joined News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls as a multi-media journalist in the Spring of 2020.

Ebonee loves to shop, decorate and spend time with her family, friends, and dogs. However, what brings her the most joy is being a part of the Texoma community and bringing you news that is Live, Local, Now!