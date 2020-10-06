Hospice of Wichita Falls recognizes volunteers with drive-thru events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls held two drive-thru events to thank its volunteers.
More than 100 volunteers drove up to the parking lot to receive flowers and a to-go meal. The drive-thru was at noon and 5:30 p.m.
“We just really wanted to make sure that our volunteers, even though we don’t get to see them as often right now, that they knew that we still appreciated them,” said Darbi Glassburn, Hospice director of volunteer services.
Hospice usually celebrates their volunteers at a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner in April, but the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Volunteers have slowly been able to return in the past couple of weeks since March.
“We’re still here to support. We’re hopeful, even in all of the bad that the situation has brought, there’s been a lot of good,” said Savannah Morales, Hospice volunteer placement specialist.
According to Morales, new opportunities are coming to Hospice with the opening of two facilities, a bereavement center and inpatient center.
The bereavement center will be open at the beginning of November, while the inpatient center will be completed next year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.