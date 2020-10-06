Hurricane Delta is intensifying

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we will be seeing warmer conditions than what we saw on Monday. Unfortunately summer temps are trying to come back once again. The high for today is going to be around 87 degrees with sunny skies. On Wednesday we will be even warmer. We will have a high of about 91 with sunny skies and the wind out of the south at about 10 miles per hour. But we will get a little bit of relief from the 90s because on Thursday Friday and Saturday we will drop down into the upper 80s. But a few places will still see the 90s. Then going into Sunday we are tracking even hotter conditions than what we will see this week. We will have a high in the mid 90s with sunny skies. But there is good news in the forecast. There is a cold front on the way Sunday night going into Monday that is going to drop temps back down into the low 80s for Monday.