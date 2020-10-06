Katherine Lee joined the News Channel 6 team as a multi-media journalist in September 2020. She is from Frisco, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys practice facility.
Katherine attended the University of North Texas. She volunteered at the university’s television station, NTTV, where she gained experience in front of and behind the camera.
Since middle school, she has been involved in broadcast journalism curriculum.
During her free time, Katherine likes traveling, watching movies, and spending quality time with her family.