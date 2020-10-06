Michael Grace joined the News Channel 6 team as a multi-media journalist in September of 2020. He grew up outside of Chicago in LaGrange, IL and is a die-hard White Sox fan.
Michael graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN. He was a four-year college football player at DePauw where he played wide receiver for the Tigers and competed in the historic Monon Bell Game.
Before coming to Texas, Michael helped cover the Washington NFL team and released his own documentary on a local high school football team.
In the office, you can almost always find him smiling as he learns more about the Texoma community. He’s always open to hearing story ideas, so shoot him an email at michael.grace@kauz.com or a message on social media!
Facebook: @MichaelGraceTV
Twitter: @_MichaelGrace
Instagram: @MichaelGrace.TV