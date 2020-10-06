62 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,051

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 13 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 2,051 cases in Wichita County, with 422 still being active.
There have been 1,606 total recoveries, 22,355 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 411 patients recovering at home while 11 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 382 tests still pending.
The Health District has 62 new cases, 11 hospitalizations, and 13 new recoveries to report today. This is the highest number of cases we have had in a single day since the pandemic started.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,855: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,871: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,930: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,974: 80 - 89, stable condition
Case 1,975: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 2,002: 60 - 69, stable condition
