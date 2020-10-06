News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Falls Area HIPPY Program

“I actually discovered the HIPPY program when I was at the Burkburnett Library,” Kathryn Brammer, a parent in the HIPPY program said. “I really wanted to use the HIPPY program because it’s a wonderful program. It includes everything. The HIPPY instructors come into [our] house. They bring this wonderful bag of the packets, and the books, and all of the crayons, and scissors, and everything is included.”