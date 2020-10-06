WF residents concerned with street flooding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many residents off Old Windthorst road have said there is a serious problem with the cross streets of Ireland and Penigo flooding.
“Every time it rains a good shower, it fills up,” said local resident Robert Wallace.
Many homeowners say that this problem has occurred for years. Kimberly Mitchell, who owns rental properties nearby, says the problem has ultimately hurt her business.
“It does affect me being able to get a decent renter, or maybe what my property is maybe worth,” said Mitchell.
Wallace, who has lived on the corner of the cross streets for 25 years says he’s seen the water go over the curb and that he doesn’t even bother washing his car anymore because of the problem.
“Every time you drive through it, you have to get it washed up again,” said Wallace.
Mitchell says that she has contacted the city in the past and they told her they are trying their best to manage the problem. She was informed that there are a variety of obstructions in the area that prevent them from making a permanent fix.
“It’s honestly like that is a forgotten neighborhood. I mean, it just seems like you can’t get anything done. No one will listen to you,” said Mitchell.
