Reward for information on “Forever” horse statue theft raised to $11,500

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of the “Forever” horse memorial has been raised to $11,500.
The increase comes after a $1,500 donation from Chad Wilson from Wilson Contracting.
If you have any information about this crime, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of the “Forever” horse memorial has been raised once again.
District 30 Senate Candidate Shelley Luther has added $1,400 to the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls reward, raising the total to $10,000.
This news comes after the Wichita Falls Police Officer Association committed $2,500 to it on Monday.
A group of politicians from Wichita Falls are also working together to help find the stolen “Forever” horse statue.
Former District 30 State Senator Pat Fallon, District 69 State House Representative, District 68 State House Representative Drew Springer and Mayor Stephen Santellana came together to donate $5,000.
“Its hard to overstate what that horse meant to this community so to have somebody destroy that, I mean that hurts,” Vern Landavazo, Lauren’s father said.
Just the treading and concrete base remain where the memorial would have been.
“Every single person wrapped their arms around the Landavazo family and we took care of business back then. I think we are in the exact same position right now,” Stephen Santellana, the mayor of Wichita Falls said.
“What happened that day will never be forgotten and while that is a horrible thing the way that this community rallies and supports is nothing but a good thing, it’s positive and that’s what we were here for today is focusing on the positive,” Vern Landavazo said.
Four years ago it was a crime stoppers tip that lead to Kody Lott’s arrest.
“We believe that it will be a crime stoppers tip brings these suspects to justice on this,” Officer Brian Bohn, with the Wichita Falls Police Department said.
They will also donate another $5,000 for a replacement memorial horse.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.