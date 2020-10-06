Tracking the numbers: Active COVID-19 cases across WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Eight new cases have been confirmed within the WFISD community.
Rider High School, Wichita Falls High School and Southern Hills Elementary each had two new students test positive.
Hirschi High School and Brook Village both had one new student test positive for the virus.
There are a total of 52 active cases at this time, with 40 of them being students and 12 being staff members.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
