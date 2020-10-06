WF City Council approves 4A budget for 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved the 4A Board’s 2021 budget Tuesday.
4A covers the city’s Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Wichita Falls Development and Sheppard Military Affairs Committee.
The chamber will add a new position in 2021, a director of downtown business recruitment. That person will work closely with Downtown Development.
“We don’t have proactive targeted recruitment efforts going outside the area, trying to bring people back in. We are reactive right now when it comes to prospects, this position would address that,” Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Sheppard Military Affairs Committee will keep their budget the same as this years' $150,000. Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s budget will go up up by about $15,000.
“One of the new things that we did ask the 4A board for was customer relationship management software, this will allow me to properly track all of our initiatives by putting all of my prospects into my software in the system, as well as the buildings and properties,” Jana Schmader, executive director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, said.
The budget also leaves about $2.6 million to be used for any new projects that come up.
Just over $1.5 million is going to buy five new garbage trucks for the city. Public Works Director Russell Schreiber says these will phase out older ones that are due to be replaced.
Causing some confusion in city council Tuesday was in the wording of the the agenda items to buy the trucks. The prices for each split into two parts. Schreiber explains it’s because these trucks are assembled in two parts by different companies.
“When the truck’s ready they’ll ship it to Heil, Heil will put the bed and the body on the truck, and then they will ship it the entire unit to us councilor,” Schreiber said.
Health director Lou Kreidler giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Wichita County Tuesday. The largest age group for new cases being school aged children ranging from 11 to 19. Kreidler also had guidance for parents with Halloween right around the corner.
“I encourage parents to seek alternatives to traditional trick or treating and Halloween parties, planning events with fewer children attending, and finding creative ways to have fun but not to increase the spread of COVID-19,” Kreidler said.
City council also renewed its long time contract with Work Services Corporation, who provides jobs to people with disabilities. The Wichita Falls Mayor has proclaimed October 15th, 2020 survivors of domestic violence day.
