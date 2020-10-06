Health District Immunization Department offers influenza vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Immunization Department of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Tuesday they are now offering the flu vaccine.
If you would like to get the flu vaccine, you can visit your regular healthcare provider or schedule an appointment at the Health District.
The Health District’s Immunization Clinic hours are as follows:
Anyone receiving the vaccine will need to bring a current shot record and a current front and back copy of their Health Insurance Card.
The cost of the shot can be found by clicking here.
Here are some safety measures that can be taken along with the vaccine to help prevent catching the flu and to protect those around you:
- Wash your hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer if water is not available
- Cover your sneezes and coughs
- Keep your hands away from your face
- Try to avoid close contact with people who have the flu
- Stay home if you’re sick to prevent spreading the flu
To schedule a flu shot appointment with the Health District, call (940) 761-6841.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.