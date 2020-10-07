Texas bars able to reopen at half-capacity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gov. Abbott announced Wednesday that bars and similar businesses may reopen at 50% percent capacity starting Oct. 14.
Each County Judge will make the decision as to whether bars and similar businesses can reopen in their county.
For the counties that do opt in, there is a list of protocols to follow.
All employees and customers must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth wherever they are not able to maintain six feet of social distancing from those not in their household, except when seated to eat or drink.
New protocols dictate all customers must be seated while eating or drinking in bars or similar establishments.
Tables of more than six people will not be allowed and dance floors are to remain closed.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.