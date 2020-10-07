Bowie City Council candidate forum Thursday

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - A candidate forum will be hosted for all Bowie City Council candidates on Thursday, according to the Bowie News.
The forum runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center.
Margin Latham will be moderating the forum and will pose questions submitted by the public.
If time allows, there will be 30 minutes for the public to ask additional questions at the end of the forum.
For more information, visit The Bowie News' website.
