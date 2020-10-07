Chamber of Commerce to host social media summit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a social media summit Thursday for small businesses.
The event was created to help small businesses learn to better the resource of online marketing, which has become especially present during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For people to realize what you have to offer, you have to constantly be getting in front of their face,” said Jenny Hines, owner of Jameson’s Flowers.
“Social media has allowed us especially during the pandemic and still be able to daily share our personalities,” said Christa Cooper, manager of the Duck Coffee Company. “We can share what we are selling what we are why we are and what we do.”
“I noticed that social media was a tool that a lot of our members were not fully utilizing,” said Christina Bell, an organizer of the summit. “We wanted to see if we couldn’t bring something like we had been seeing in other areas here.”
Hoegger Communications is a sponsor for the event.
“Christmas is going to be different this year,” said Eric Crosslin, one of the speakers at the summit. “These businesses have to ask themselves how they will market to your customers. People are going to shop online more and if you’re a small business owner you need to ask yourself how do you market to those people and get them spending money with you and not Amazon.”
The virtual event will cover everything for small businesses to better market themselves online.
“This summit is going to be great especially for small business owners that maybe don’t know how to work the social aspect or social sides of things,” said Crosslin. All of those things they will be able to learn the front ends and back end."
