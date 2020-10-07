Delta made landfall early Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday we will be even warmer. We will have a high of about 91 with sunny skies and the wind out of the south at about 10 miles per hour. But we will get a little bit of relief from the 90s because on Thursday Friday and Saturday we will drop down into the upper 80s. But a few places will still see the 90s. Then going into Sunday we are tracking even hotter conditions than what we will see this week. We will have a high in the mid 90s with sunny skies. But there is good news in the forecast. There is a cold front on the way Sunday night going into Monday that is going to drop temps back down into the low 80s for Monday.