Fish Fest 2020 in Iowa Park Saturday

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Lake Gordon in Iowa Park will be temporarily closed on Thursday as officials stock it with catfish in preparation for the 2020 Fish Fest.
The annual Fish Fest will be hosted this Saturday, Oct. 10 with added health protocols due to COVID-19.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and is free for participants age 16 and under.
There will be prizes and trophies awarded by age categories as well as randomly-drawn prizes.
Age categories are six and under, seven to 11 and 12 to 16.
Participants may bring their own equipment but the Texas Junior Anglers will also provide any necessary equipment and bait.
Masks are mandatory in the registration area, the pavilion, the food service area and wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from anyone not in the same household.
Attendees are asked to wash or sanitize their hands frequently and after any interaction with other individuals at the event.
All shared equipment should also be sanitized by participants before and after use.
Individuals are also asked to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 before attending this or other events.
When the Fish Fest ends at noon, the lake will open to fishing by the general public.
To register or find more information, visit Iowa Park’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.