Hometown Pride Tour: Horton’s Classic Car Museum

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Ladies and gentleman, start your engines because the next stop of our Nocona Hometown Pride Tour takes us around turn three and through the doors of Horton’s Classic Car Museum.
“If you’re not from Nocona and you’ve never been here and you’re a car enthusiast this is the place you wanna come,” said Billy Dean Dobbs, museum curator.
Whether you’re a car enthusiast or not, the Horton’s Classic Car Museum will turn any average Joe into a motor-head, at least according to Dobbs.
“The thing about this museum is when you come in here you get to see cars that you won’t see no more," said Dobbs.
What was once an old Ford dealership, the museum houses over 120 cars from former Nocona residents Pete and Barbara Horton’s collection. One of the most interesting parts of the space is a world map with thousands of push pins that showcase the visitors from all around the globe.
“I try to ask everybody how they heard about us or where they’re from," said Dobbs. “A lot of people, they’re from way off. Some can speak English and then some they just kind of walk around and kind of give you the thumbs up.”
Dobbs’ favorite part is seeing older customers get a sense of nostalgia as they make their way down the aisles.
“They settle back another 20-30 years. Brung 'em back and that’s a great feeling," said Dobbs.
For visitors the museum is a great memory, but for Nocona residents it’s a pillar of the community.
“It’s a big, big thing for us in Nocona," said Dobbs. "It draws a lot of people who are car enthusiasts here and once they step in the door, then they’re just overwhelmed.”
