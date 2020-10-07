Hospitals urging flu shot, poses risk to capacity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospitals across Texoma are urging everyone to get their flu shot as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will present challenges for not just the hospitals.,” United Regional Health Care System’s president and CEO Phyllis Cowling said, “but all of the healthcare resources in our community.”
United Regional saw it’s hospital capacity stretch in March at the beginning of the pandemic. While space is not a concern for them now, Cowling said she has to plan for the worst.
“We’re accustomed to dealing with the flu, and we’ve become accustomed to some degree in dealing with COVID,” she said, “but we would highly prefer not to deal with them together.”
It’s why Cowling said this year more than ever everyone needs their flu shot.
“The additional step that we can take with flu that we don’t yet have the capability to do with COVID is get that shot,” she said.
At Wilbarger General Hospital, while capacity isn’t a problem, resources could be.
“It will also help us conserve supplies and resources that we’re having to currently use for the COVID patients,” Leah Saylor said.
“Let’s manage what we know we can manage, which is flu,” Cowling added.
To get your flu shot at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, click here.
For Jack County, click here.
For Montague County, click here.
For Wilbarger County, click here.
