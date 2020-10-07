House fire claims the life of a man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Fire Marshal Cody Melton said one person was killed in a house fire Wednesday night.
Fire Marshal Melton said crews were called to the home in the 1600 block of Kell Blvd. West, just before 8 p.m.
While in route, firefighters were told that someone could still be inside.
Fire Marshal Melton said when crews arrived they encountered high heat and heavy smoke.
After the fire was under control they were able to find a male victim inside.
The cause is still under investigation and the name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin notification.
One firefighter was injured and taken to the emergency room for burns.
