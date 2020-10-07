Jack County hosting flu shot clinic, health checks

By KAUZ Team | October 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 4:54 PM

JACKSBORO, Texas (TNN) - Flu shots and other health checks will be offered at the Jacksboro Courthouse next Friday, Oct. 16.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and will end when they run out of shots.

The flu shot can be billed to insurance or you can self-pay for $25.

Some available health checks include blood pressure checks, fall prevention screenings and blood sugar checks.

Masks are required in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Breakfast burritos and a hamburger lunch will be available for those who make a $5 minimum donation to the Jack County Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry will also be present at the courthouse to accept non-perishable food donations.

