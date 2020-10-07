$350K in scholarships now available for Vernon College

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Vernon College On-Line Scholarship Application is now open for students looking to attend the campus in Fall of 2021.
College officials announced Wednesday more than $350,000 is available in scholarship awards for academic, career and technical education programs.
The deadline to submit an application for the scholarship is March 1, 2021.
To apply, click here, and if you have any questions, email scholarships@vernoncollege.edu.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.