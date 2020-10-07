Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

By Associated Press | October 7, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 2:56 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. says it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

The bonuses total $100 million.

Lowe’s handed out similar bonuses in March, May, July and August.

With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $775 million in financial support to its sales associates this year.

