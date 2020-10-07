MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases

By KAUZ Team | October 7, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports three new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 60 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday at 4:08 p.m., says the patients are made up of 13 faculty/staff members and 47 students. There are currently 12 active student cases and 4 active staff cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

