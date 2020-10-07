67 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 2,118

By KAUZ Team | October 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 4:04 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 20 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 2,118 cases in Wichita County, with 469 still being active.

There have been 1,626 total recoveries, 22,520 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 456 patients recovering at home while 13 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 310 tests still pending.

The Health District has 67 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 20 new recoveries to report today. The number of new daily positive cases surpasses our previous high yesterday.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,841: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,871: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,876: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,883: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,961: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,943: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,974: 80 - 89, stable condition

Case 2,002: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 2,030 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 2,068 80 - 89, stable condition

