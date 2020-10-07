Red River BBQ Battle kicks off in October

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The Red River BBQ Battle is a Texas State Champion Cookoff that will be kicking off next Friday in Vernon.
The cookoff will be held on Oct. 16 and 17 at the Wilbarger County Event Center and the awards will be given out the night of Oct. 17 around 5:30 p.m.
Sanctioned categories include brisket, ribs, chicken and pulled pork. This category has a $200 entry fee.
The 50/50 jackpot categories include salsa, beans, bacon, steak and Bloody Mary. Each of these categories have a $10 entry fee.
News Channel 6′s very own Emily Bjorklund, Mason Brighton, Tila Grant and Michael Grace will be among the judges at the event.
The Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event.
There will also be a cornhole tournament with an entry fee of $20 for each team of two.
To register for the cookoff, fill out and return the form on the Red River BBQ Battle Facebook page or register online.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.