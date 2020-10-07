Red River CASA seeking volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are looking for a number of volunteers before they begin their training sessions in November. CASA Executive Director James Bodling noted that many of the children involved with the program have lost so much already, and are looking for that one constant in their life.
“Seeing that that child may go down a different path,” said Bodling. “Being able to show that child that there’s someone that really cares for them, there’s trusting adults out there that care for them and are looking out for their best interest.”
Bodling also spoke on his experience since joining CASA three years ago, saying he is passionate about the organization’s mission.
“It’s life-changing,” said Bodling. “It’s life-changing for them as an experience and it’s life-changing to make a difference in a child’s life. They definitely are abe to develop an in-depth relationship with them.”
Informational sessions on the Red River CASA Program will take place on Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 at noon. Training sessions begin the following week on Nov. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
