STATE UPDATE: SWOK sees decrease in active cases on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The number of active cases in the state of Oklahoma increased by five on Wednesday but in Southwest Oklahoma, the majority of Southwest Oklahoma counties saw decreases.
Kiowa County was the only county to have an increase in active cases on Wednesdy morning according to the state website. The majority of other counties in SWOK reduced their number of active cases and a couple stayed steady.
Overall, the state reported 1,006 new cases and nine new deaths.
With 241 active cases, Comanche County continues to have the most in the area. Lawton has 191 of those cases according to the state.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
