Vernon College opens scholarship to help students pay for classes during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Vernon College is opening it’s scholarship application for students who may need extra help paying for classes due to COVID-19.
Students in academic, career and technical programs may apply to receive a portion of the $350,000 scholarship Vernon College has to offer.
“Our scholarship program offers students that are awarded scholarships to help reduce the financial burden I think it’s very important for our students.” said Michelle Alexander Chairman of Vernon College Scholarship Fund.
In order for students to apply and be qualified for scholarship, they must meet certain requirements including maintaining a certain grade point average, incoming freshman having a certain class rank from high school.
The college says despite the pandemic scholarship money has continued to come in from alumni and individuals donors that will go towards helping at least 400 students for the 2021-2022 semester.
To find out more information on Vernon College and their scholarships visit their website.
